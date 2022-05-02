-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Select Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $839.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

