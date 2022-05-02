$0.01 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ANGO traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,576. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $815.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 288,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

