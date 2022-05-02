$0.02 EPS Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.15. Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at about $8,931,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.