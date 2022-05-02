$0.02 EPS Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

OIIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O2Micro International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 568,726 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 630,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O2Micro International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in O2Micro International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.78.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

