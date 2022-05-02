$0.02 EPS Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.
OIIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O2Micro International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OIIM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.78.
O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.