-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

CTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after buying an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth about $19,694,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 812,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

