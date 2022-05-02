-$0.05 EPS Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.09. Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,955. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

