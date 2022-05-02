$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NYSE ELF opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,317.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 63.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

