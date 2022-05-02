-$0.06 EPS Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). Kingstone Companies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $4.21 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

