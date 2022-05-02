-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). BlackLine posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,931,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

