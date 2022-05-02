$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.12). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,215. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,591,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after acquiring an additional 877,056 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

