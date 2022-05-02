-$0.11 EPS Expected for Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Embark Technology.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMBK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMBK opened at $5.49 on Monday. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $8,680,000.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

