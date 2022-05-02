-$0.12 EPS Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $623.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 509,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

