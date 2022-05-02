$0.13 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $8,817,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $4,815,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 426,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.