-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

OSUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of OSUR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

