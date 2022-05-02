-$0.14 EPS Expected for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.59.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,819,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,185,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Matterport has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.