-$0.14 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

