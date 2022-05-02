-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

