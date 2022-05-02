-$0.15 EPS Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSO. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $2.10 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.