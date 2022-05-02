-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.49. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,509,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

