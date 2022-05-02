-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the third quarter worth $54,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTX opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

