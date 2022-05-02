$0.17 EPS Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
LPRO stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,106,000 after purchasing an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Open Lending by 36.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 781,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
