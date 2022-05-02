$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

