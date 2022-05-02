-$0.18 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

