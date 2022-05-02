-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Lovesac reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,194.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $21,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 107.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

