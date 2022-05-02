$0.20 EPS Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Rollins also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. 1,810,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,782. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

