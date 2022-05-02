$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $18.14.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after buying an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

