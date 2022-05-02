-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 430,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 326,954 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

