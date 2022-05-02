$0.21 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

