-$0.21 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.67. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

