-$0.22 EPS Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $295,133.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 8.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $25.03 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.