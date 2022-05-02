-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Kiora Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiora Pharmaceuticals.
Several analysts have weighed in on KPRX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 523,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 4.14% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
