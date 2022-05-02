-$0.25 EPS Expected for Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have commented on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,657,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,022,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,346. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

