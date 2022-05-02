$0.27 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Sapiens International also reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.24. 186,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

