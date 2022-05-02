$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

ZWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

ZWS opened at $31.22 on Monday. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

