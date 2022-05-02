$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,863. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

