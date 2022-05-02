-$0.35 EPS Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 184.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 58.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,614,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $11.20 on Monday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

