$0.37 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,728. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.