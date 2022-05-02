$0.37 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,728. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.