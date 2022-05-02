-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). DoorDash reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 122,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.19. DoorDash has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion and a PE ratio of -57.22.

In other news, Director Alfred Lin acquired 183,224 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $4,088,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 6,558.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in DoorDash by 13.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.