$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 37,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.