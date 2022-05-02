-$0.41 EPS Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Neuronetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,130,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,029.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 147,435 shares of company stock worth $434,119 and sold 19,929 shares worth $61,635. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.35. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

