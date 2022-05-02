$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,798,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $80.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

