$0.42 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after buying an additional 1,119,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,328,000 after buying an additional 3,567,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after buying an additional 331,689 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,439,000 after buying an additional 3,945,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,248,000 after buying an additional 3,623,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

