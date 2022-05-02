$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Arconic reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arconic.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.
NYSE ARNC opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. Arconic has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
About Arconic (Get Rating)
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.
