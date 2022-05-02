$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,177,000 after buying an additional 1,029,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after purchasing an additional 493,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,488,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,375,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

