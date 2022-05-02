$0.46 EPS Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.