$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.73. Paramount Global posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paramount Global.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.12. 7,523,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,441. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

