$0.48 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 97,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 480,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.23 on Friday. Valvoline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

