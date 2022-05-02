-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surrozen by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $2.57 on Monday. Surrozen has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

