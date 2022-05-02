-$0.56 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.36. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.