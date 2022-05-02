-$0.56 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.61). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.36. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $25.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 666,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 282,018 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.